No amendment in law regarding finality of Prophethood : Zahid Hamid

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Federal Minister for Law and Justice
Zahid Hamid on Tuesday denied allegations of changing a clause in
the Election Act regarding belief in the finality of Prophethood.
Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he remarked:
“God forbid, we cannot even think of doing such a thing.”
“It is being alleged that we have removed the clause from the
Act,” he said. “The clause regarding belief in the
Finality of Prophethood of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon
Him) is part of the Constitution.”
Zahid Hamid also compared the amended law to the previous Act
in order to prove that the clause had not been removed.
He read from both versions of the act and said: “In the older
Act, the nomination form required the consent of the person, his
political affiliation, his belief in the Finality of Prophethood,
and faithful declaration to follow the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, which
is followed by other questions.”
Similarly, ‘Form A’ according to the new Act also asks
for a person’s consent, political affiliation, belief in the Finality of
Prophethood, Quaid-e-Azam’s vision, followed by other questions,
he added. “The two clauses are exactly the same and there is no
change,” he pointed out.
Speaking about the Elections Bill 2017, which was passed in
the National Assembly on Monday, he said “All the parties were
consulted.”
The bill pertaining to elections has been passed after 40
years, he said, adding that the present law combined eight laws
pertaining to election.
He also rejected the impression that the bill had been passed
to benefit a specific person.
