No allegations proved against Nawaz Sharif: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP):Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that allegations levelled by Pakistan Tehrik

e Insaf (PTI), against Nawaz Sharif were not proved.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had declared all assets before the courts but he was disqualified on

having “Iqama”, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was a big political party of the country which held majority

in the Parliament, he added.

Nawaz Sharif was the president and leader of PML-N and the party was taking guidance from him, he said.

Nawaz Sharif had served thrice as Prime Minister of Pakistan and twice as Chief Minister of Punjab, he added.

Despite illness of his wife, Nawaz Sharif was appearing before the courts, he said, adding that there should be

no politics on it.

He said that the PML-N was running the government in the Federal, Punjab, Balochistan,

AJK, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The PML-N government after coming into power in 2013 general election had made efforts for resolving

energy crisis and eliminating terrorism.

The economy of the country was improving due to the prudent policies of the PML-N government,

he said.

To a question, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that the present government would complete its constitutional

tenure and next general election would be held on time.

To another question he said that Pakistan wanted to have good relations with the United States based on

mutual respect. He said that Pakistan had given a lot of sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

He said that India was involved in human rights violations and killing of innocent Kashmiris.

The FM said Pakistan will continue its political, moral and diplomatic support for the cause of Kashmir.