NISP 2018-23: creation of avenues to switch from madrassa to mainstream education proposed

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP):Ministry of Interior has proposed to create avenues to switch from madrassa to mainstream education system at a level equivalent to years 5 and 10 of schooling under its National Internal Security Policy (NISP 2018-23).

This will allow students currently enrolled at madaris a chance to join mainstream education system at various stages of their educational career.

An approved NISP 2018-23 document, highlighting Madrassa Reforms, has revealed that registration and regularization of madaris in a uniform manner in all provinces will be ensured.

In this regard, all provinces will be encouraged to develop legislation for mainstreaming madaris and undertake madrassa reforms.

Similarly, it has also been proposed that conditional state funding in return for a financial audit, adoption of national curriculum, teaching of science subjects and examinations system will be institutionalized.

The increased collaboration will be promoted between madaris, public and private educational systems including student and teacher exchange programmes as well as joint

academic and co-curricular events.

This will not only reduce mutually-harboured misconceptions and distrust but must also lead to shared research and insights into drivers of and solutions for insecurity, militancy, and extremism.

Similarly, under Mosque Reforms proposed in the Policy, Federal government will work with provinces and religious leaders to initiate wide-ranging reforms aimed at making mosques

centres of learning and religious guidance for people.

A phased programme from Islamabad Capital Territory will be launched along the lines including a committee of religious scholars (with representation from all schools of thought) will be established for formulation of a recommended syllabi, examination and training for Imams.

A specialized training will be offered to Imams under supervision of the committee of religious scholars and administered by Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Standardization of training and expertise of Imams will be ensured through state-conducted exams leading to specific qualifications.

Qualified Imams will be incentivized through a monthly stipend paid by the government.

The recommended guidelines and narrative for Friday sermons will be prepared by the committee of religious scholars in collaboration with government.

Civic values will also be promoted as part of religious sermons.

Some progress has already been made in this regard in the ICT.

The funding will be offered to set up libraries at mosques and centres for Islamic studies under supervision of Ministry of Religious Affairs assisted by the Committee of Scholars.

Mosque committees will be reviewed and reconstituted to ensure effective management. All funds raised for setting up, maintenance or expansion of mosques will be audited by the government to ensure transparency.