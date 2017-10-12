Nishtar-II to be inaugurated this year: CM

MULTAN, Oct 12 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announced to open 2000-bed Nishtar-II project during the current year.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with Multan Integrated

Feeder Bus Service here at circuit house, he said that Nishtar

hospital was over-burdened and that’s why the government had decided to launch another big health project for people pf South Punjab in Multan.

He informed that they were launching Hepatitis filter clinics

worth billion of rupees in Punjab to eradicate the disease, adding that he would get Hepatitis filter clinics completed in Multan and Shujabad within four or five months.

The CM Punjab stated that motorbike Ambulance service of

Rescue-1122 introduced in Lahore the other day would soon be launched in Multan too.

It is worth mentioning here that Nishtar hospital was built

in 1952 and it had a capacity of 1102 beds which was raised to 1705 beds by the Punjab government due to great rush of patients at the health facility.