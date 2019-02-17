Nishan-e-Pakistan award to be conferred on Saudi Crown Prince: FO Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, during his two-day (February 17-18) visit of Pakistan, will be conferred on the country’s highest civil award Nishan-e-Pakistan.

The award would be conferred on the Crown Prince at an investiture ceremony to be held at the Presidency on Monday, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said in a tweet posted on his twitter handle on Sunday.

The FO Spokesman, in another tweet, said on the initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan, suggesting reduction in Saudi visa fee for Pakistani workers, Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman had generously lowered the fee. “This has come into effect from 15 Feb 2019,” he added.