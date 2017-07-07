Nisar, VP Facebook discuss steps to remove blasphemous content

ISLAMABAD, July 7 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan and Vice President of Facebook, Joel Kaplan Friday

discussed steps and actions being taken to remove blasphemous

content that is illegal in Pakistan.

Facebook, on its part, has reiterated its commitment to keep

platform safe and promote values that are in congruence with its

community standards. It also committed to remove fake accounts,

explicit, hateful and provocative material that incites violence and

terrorism.

Giving details of the meeting, a spokesperson of Ministry of

Interior said this is for the first time that a senior member of

Facebook management dealing with Global Public Policy has visited

Pakistan to discuss way forward towards addressing issue of misuse

of social media platforms, especially Facebook which has over 33

million users in Pakistan.

The minister, the spokesperson said, has been playing a

proactive role in engaging Internet Service Providers and finding

solution to issue of misuse of social media.

This also included convening of a special meeting of ambassadors of the

Muslim countries in March on a single point agenda to discuss blasphemous content on social media and how to effectively raise voice of entire Muslim world against madness unleashed against Islam and holy personalities in name of freedom of expression.

This was followed by a meeting of the minister with secretary

general OIC on April 11, on this issue.

The minister said entire Muslim Ummah is greatly disturbed

and has serious concerns over misuse of social media platforms to

propagate blasphemous content.

“Nothing is more sacred to us than our religion and our holy

personalities,” the minister observed.

He said the government of Pakistan firmly believes in freedom

of expression but we cannot allow anyone to misuse social media for

hurting religious sentiments or undertaking unlawful activities.

Chaudhry Nisar said, “We appreciate understanding shown by

Facebook administration and cooperation being extended to us on

these issues.”

The minister also appreciated Facebook for bridging

communication gaps and providing people a platform not only to

interact but also serving as a vehicle for promotion of education,

businesses, socio-economic development and empowering women in

the country.

To further this purpose in Pakistan, the minister also

encouraged Facebook to open up office in Pakistan.

Local offices of service providers would not only help them

extending their outreach but would also be instrumental in

bringing the government and service providers further closer to each

other and forge a mutually beneficial partnership, the minister continued.

During the meeting, Kaplan highlighted various

initiatives of Facebook that are aimed at skill development and

economic growth programmes in Pakistan, working with developers,

small businesses and women in the country.

He said Facebook’s Developers Circles- a free community-led

programme for developers to connect, learn and collaborated with

other local developers – have been started in Lahore and Karachi

and would be launched in Islamabad soon.

Lahore is one of the largest developer circles in the world with

more than 2,000 community members.

Kaplan also informed the minister that Facebook has

recently launched a digital literacy campaign called iChamp with a

goal to touch secondary schools on a mass scale across Pakistan

to educate youth on benefits and safe use of internet.

The programme will be supported by Facebook’s Free Basic

project that provides free access to dozens of fun and learning

websites.

Covering 76 districts across all four provinces, Gilgit

Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, an estimated 600,000 students will be

trained by experts through Free Basics with free handbook and other

resources.

Chaudhry Nisar appreciated various initiatives of Facebook and

observed that there was a need to further strengthen our

collaboration by exploring new avenues of cooperation.