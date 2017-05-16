Nisar visits Attock to condole demise of former MNA

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Tuesday

visited Khanda Village, Attock and offered condolence over death of former Member of

National Assembly (MNA), Sardar Sarfraz Khan.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the demise and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the

departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this

irreparable loss with fortitude.

The minister recalled the attachment of his father with District Attock and also mentioned

his relations with prominent political figures of the areas, especially with Khanda’s Sardar

Sarfraz Khan and former MNA Malik Allah Yar Khan. He paid tributes to Sardar Sarfraz for

his services for the area.

Former army chief, Gen ® Waheed Kakar was also present on the occasion.

It may be mentioned here that before 1962 Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan’s constituency was

included in Attock when it was part of Tehsil Fateh Jhang.