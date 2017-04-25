Nisar urges senior bureaucrats to lead from front in raising service delivery level

ISLAMABAD, April 25 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Tuesday urged senior civil servents to lead from front in raising service delivery level and show leadership qualities to become role model for junior lot.

Addressing participants of 106th National Management Course, he also urged them to take initiatives for improving work environment of public sector organizations.

The participants of National Management Course were undergoing their mandatory training at National School of Public Policy before assuming senior most slots of the civil service.

An efficient, effective and dedicated class of state servants, imbued with spirit to serve people could play a decisive role in translating vision of leadership into reality and to steer the country through numerous challenges that it faces, said the Minister.

He said at a time when civil service was faced with serious challenges of human resource, capacity issues and most importantly trust and respect from general public, the senior bureaucrats must rise to occasion and raise their performance level to revive the vacillating confidence of public in their abilities.

The Minister observed as servants of state, it is duty of every civil servant to serve as guardian of law and to do his utmost to be balanced, unbiased and accommodative while serving the public.

Giving his remarks about overall situation of the country, especially the security situation, the Minister observed that law and order has improved significantly during recent years as a result of concerted efforts by all stakeholders including civilian governments, armed forces, police, civil armed forces and intelligence agencies.

Chaudhry Nisar said, “We have never let political divisions come in way of security cooperation and have always extended maximum cooperation to provincial governments regardless of their political affiliations.”

He said contrary to what is projected or claimed, the improvement in security situation is result of shared efforts and credit for improved security situation goes to all stakeholders.

First and foremost, it goes to a soldier fighting the enemy inside or on border, it goes to a police man who confronts any criminal or terrorist in a street, it goes to ordinary citizen who suffers from nefarious activities of militants but remains steadfast and always displays unswerving commitment towards security of the motherland, he added.

The Minister said our fight against terrorism has indeed been a success story, adding that Pakistan has witnessed a sharp decline in terror related incidents. From a peak of over 2000 incidents in 2010, last year’s figure stands at 785 out of which 285 incidents did not involve any loss of life.

Talking about past and present security situation and various developments, he observed that present government with complete

civil-military consensus pursued option of dialogue with militants to explore peaceful option to the problem.

He said the government gave eight (8) months to process of dialogue to bear any results and added that after option of dialogue was exhausted, the military operation was launched with full homework and putting a place a robust integrated security mechanism to meet internal security challenges.

Chaudhry Nisar said after National Action Plan (NAP) was formulated, practical steps were taken and an effective mechanism was put in place for mutual intelligence sharing not only among various intelligence agencies but also between federal and provincial governments.

The meeting later turned into an interactive session where participants shared their observations and asked various questions about security related issues.

On a question about role of Rangers in Karachi operation and issues of extension of their stay at regular intervals, the Minister reiterated that services of Rangers were provided to Sindh government to assist in maintenance of peace in metropolis.

He said though law and order was a provincial subject but federal government has always extended every possible assistance to provincial governments in maintaining peace and stability. As far as

stay of Rangers is concerned the federal government would strictly

follow legal course as given under law.

On border management and regulating cross border movement, he

observed that fencing of western border with effective surveillance

mechanism would significantly help in checking illegal and cross border movement of unwanted elements.

Elaborating, the Minister said present government took the decision of fencing of western border in view of frequented cross border movement.

He said that when he took over as Interior Minister, incoming and outgoing movement of individuals was recorded between 30,000 to 50,000 on daily basis via Torkham border alone and that too without any documentation.

Chaudhry Nisar said the present government has regulated this frequented movement by making travel document mandatory for

crossing purposes and added by 2020, four (4) more crossing points

would be added to western border in addition to two existing crossing points.

He said within next 2-3 years, an effective border surveillance system would be in place on western border with watch towers, cameras and movement detection sensors.