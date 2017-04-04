Nisar, Ulema discuss measures to stop spread of blasphemous material

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan Tuesday held a meeting with a 25-member delegation of Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) here and discussed the government measures to

stop publication of blasphemous material on social media.

According to Interior Ministry, the delegation of Ulema lauded the Interior Minister for calling a meeting of ambassadors of Muslim countries and for raising the issue of blasphemous material on the

platforms of Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Arab League and

United Nations.

Ulema said the spread of blasphemous material on social media

hurted the religious sentiments of Muslims, adding the government and

judicial measures for preventing the unacceptable act of blasphemy

were appreciable.

The Interior Minister said protection of honour of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was not only their responsibility but also a religious obligation.

Chaudhry Nisar said in the guise of freedom of expression, insult of religious personalities would not be tolerated and the wrong use of social media would not be allowed.

He said as it was a common issue of the Muslims across the world, it was their utmost effort that the whole Muslim Ummah should raise a united voice on the matter.

Pakistan was determined to raise the issue at every forum and take it to its logical conclusion.

Respect of freedom of expression had its own place but double

standards on it would not be accepted, he added.