Nisar to visit Karachi on Friday

ISLAMABAD, April 27 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan will arrive in Karachi on Friday on a two day visit.

According to Interior Ministry, the minister will attend an

important political meeting at Governor House in Karachi.

He will also attend the passing out ceremony of Sindh Rangers

as a chief guest.

He will also preside over a meeting of Civil Armed Forces at

Rangers Headquarters.

The minister will visit Pakistan Coast Guards and inaugurate

two mega centres of National Database and Registration Authority

(NADRA).