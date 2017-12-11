Nisar to led Pakistan in Blind WC

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Nisar Ali will lead the Pakistan team in the 5th Edition of World Cup Cricket of the Blind (ODI format) to be staged in Pakistan and UAE from January 7 to 21, 2018.

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Monday announced an 18-member squad for the World Cup, said a PBCC press release issued here.

The team was announced by PBCC selection committee including Syed Muhammad Salman Tariq Bokhari (Chief Selector) and members Masood Jan and Ibrar Shah.

The players were selected by viewing their performance and physical fitness in the recent National Blind Cricket events and training camps that took place at Faisalabad and Okara.

The team includes Nisar Ali (captain), Amir Ishfaq (vice-captain), Riasat Khan, Sajid Nawaz, Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Ayyaz, Badar Munir, Haroon Khan, Mati Ullah, Anees Javed, Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Jamil, Muhammad Ejaz, Sana Ullah Marwat, Israr Hassan and Zeeshan Abbasi (playing manager).

The team officials to accompany the team include Abdul Razzaq (Coach), Masood Jan (Batting Coach), Tahir Mehmood Butt (Trainer) and Asif Azeem (Media Manager).