Nisar to attend May Day function in Wah

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar
Ali Khan will visit Wah to attend a May Day event as chief guest on
Monday.
According to official sources, the minister will be
accompanied by Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanvir
Hussain, chief of All Pakistan Muslim League(N) Labour Wing and
Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Chaudhry
Muhammad Barjees Tahir.
It is expected that the Interior Minister will formally
announce a financial package approved for the welfare of employees
of Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) by the Prime Minister during a
visit to Wah.
The package by the Prime Minister for the POF employees was
delayed for some reasons which created anxiety and uncertainty among
the employees.
During his visit to Taxila last time, the Interior Minister
told mediamen and public representatives that the package announced
by the Prime Minister will be implemented.
The Interior Minister always remained in the forefront to
resolve the problems of employees of POF.
When a delegation representing employees expressed its
apprehensions and concerns over privatization of POF, the minister
took a clear stance and said no plan for the resolution of problems
of POF employees will be made without their consultation.
The employees expressed satisfaction and gratitude at the
announcement by the Interior Minister.