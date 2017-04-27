Nisar to attend May Day function in Wah

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan will visit Wah to attend a May Day event as chief guest on

Monday.

According to official sources, the minister will be

accompanied by Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanvir

Hussain, chief of All Pakistan Muslim League(N) Labour Wing and

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Chaudhry

Muhammad Barjees Tahir.

It is expected that the Interior Minister will formally

announce a financial package approved for the welfare of employees

of Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) by the Prime Minister during a

visit to Wah.

The package by the Prime Minister for the POF employees was

delayed for some reasons which created anxiety and uncertainty among

the employees.

During his visit to Taxila last time, the Interior Minister

told mediamen and public representatives that the package announced

by the Prime Minister will be implemented.

The Interior Minister always remained in the forefront to

resolve the problems of employees of POF.

When a delegation representing employees expressed its

apprehensions and concerns over privatization of POF, the minister

took a clear stance and said no plan for the resolution of problems

of POF employees will be made without their consultation.

The employees expressed satisfaction and gratitude at the

announcement by the Interior Minister.