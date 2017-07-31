Nisar terms tenure as Minister most challenging; acknowledges entire ministry’s staff

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP): Former Minister for Interior and
Narcotics Control, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday acknowledged
entire Ministry including heads and staff of its attached
departments for their hard-work, diligence and commitment to duty
during his tenure.
In a letter written to Secretary Interior, Chaudhry Nisar
gave credit to entire team of the ministry and its attached
departments for providing him support in translating a vision into
reality.
He also acknowledged services of former Interior Secretaries
who worked with him during this period for their cooperation and
commitment to bring qualitative change in working environment.
He said during his political career spanning over three
decades now, he has had an opportunity to head various ministries
as Minister and added needless to say that present tenure was
the most challenging during his entire political career in terms of
huge and multi-faceted challenges that we, as a country, were faced
with.
Chaudhry Nisar said, “From issues connected to our national
security, the fight against militants to ensuring internal security
and maintenance of law and order, from various administrative
measures and internal reforms within our organizations to
formulating new policies aimed at restoring sanctity of our laws and
introducing transparency and rule of law, we had multi-dimensional
tasks before as whatever we have been able to accomplish during this
period is a matter of record.”
“I realize that at times my expectations from the ministry
and its attached departments exceeded institutional capacities but
we must not forget that people of Pakistan look towards the
politicians and bureaucrats of country for redressal of their
issues,” he said.
“We cannot afford to be oblivious of their issues and
problems. I am confident that each and every officer has a
realization of his responsibilities and what we owe to our people
and our country,” he added.
The former Minister hoped that the momentum generated would
be carried forward and each day would witness further improvements
in output and ability of the Ministry and its attached departments
towards service delivery.
