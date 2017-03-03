Nisar terms IHC verdict in One Constitution Avenue case as landmark

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Friday welcomed verdict of Islamabad High Court on cancellation of lease agreement in Grand Hayat Hotel case.

In a statement issued here, the Minister termed the decision of Islamabad High Court as a landmark.

In his comments, he expressed satisfaction over the verdict, saying that in Pakistan such people still existed who could issue verdicts on basis of justice.

Ch. Nisar said the decision of IHC had given a message that corruption, whether it was done in public organisations or in private sector, would be thwarted.

“This positive approach is quite welcoming and rightful for future of the country,” he added.

He said that today’s decision of IHC was also a matter of concern for those elements who did not care about the national interest and give priority to nepotism and personal gains.

The Minister said these were the elements who believed in different rules for different people.

It merits mentioned here that Islamabad High Court on Friday dismissed all applications, challenging cancellation of lease of under-construction-multi-storey building at One Constitution Avenue.

Justice Athar Minallah announced short order and termed CDA’s termination order of lease as ‘legal’ while dismissing all applications moved by stakeholders.