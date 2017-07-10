Nisar takes notice of not updating Excise Office website regularly

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan Monday took strict notice of not regular updating the

Excise Office Islamabad website and showing negligence in providing

required information to consumers.

In a statement issued here, the minister reprimanded the Chief

Commissioner and Director Excise, and called their explanation.

The minister questioned that what was the need to maintain the

website, if it could not be updated and consumers were not provided

the required information.