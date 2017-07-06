ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar
Ali Khan Thursday took notice of misbehavior incident by Federal
Investigation Agency (FIA) officer with two Afghan ladies at
Islamabad International Airport and ordered suspension and inquiry
into the matter.
A spokesperson of the ministry quoting Chaudhry Nisar as
saying that mere initiation of inquiry and suspension of the
official was not enough but he should also be arrested under
relevant law.
The minister directed interior ministry and FIA officials to
hold transparent and impartial inquiry into this incident.
He said misbehavior with any foreigner arriving Pakistan was
intolerable.
In a strong warning to FIA officials, the minister ordered
that the FIA officials should mend their ways and treat people with
respect lest strict action would be taken against them.
As per orders of the minister, the concerned assistant
director of FIA has been arrested by police.
Nisar takes notice of misbehaviour incident at airport
