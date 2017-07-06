ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar
Ali Khan on Thursday took notice of complaints regarding high fee
charges for international driving license and issuance of domicile
by District Administration Islamabad.
In a statement issued here, the Minister said Islamabad Capital
Territory (ICT) administration should clarify that why high fee was
being charged?
It should also be ascertained that since when and with whom
permission high fee was being charged.
Chaudhry Nisar said receiving different fees in different parts
of the country for issuing same documents was unfair and illogical
which could not be permitted.
The minister directed the authorities concerned to submit a
report on the matter within next 24 hours.
Nisar takes notice of high fee charges for int’l driving license, domicile
