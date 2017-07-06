Nisar takes notice of high fee charges for int’l driving license, domicile

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan on Thursday took notice of complaints regarding high fee

charges for international driving license and issuance of domicile

by District Administration Islamabad.

In a statement issued here, the Minister said Islamabad Capital

Territory (ICT) administration should clarify that why high fee was

being charged?

It should also be ascertained that since when and with whom

permission high fee was being charged.

Chaudhry Nisar said receiving different fees in different parts

of the country for issuing same documents was unfair and illogical

which could not be permitted.

The minister directed the authorities concerned to submit a

report on the matter within next 24 hours.