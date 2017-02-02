ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar
Ali Khan on Thursday took notice of ban imposed by Deputy
Commissioner Islamabad on private taxi services including Uber and Kareem.
According to Interior Ministry sources, the minister sought a
report from Deputy Commissioner for the ban on the taxi service which used latest technology to keep in touch with the customers.
Nisar takes notice of ban on Uber, Kareem taxi services
