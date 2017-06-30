Nisar takes notice of Afghan citizen’s alleged appointment as AD

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Friday took notice of alleged appointment of Afghan citizen as Assistant Director in Directorate of Immigration and Passports.

A Spokesman of Ministry of Interior said the Minister has taken notice on the issue in response to media reports, saying the appointment was made through proposed procedure of Federal Public Service.

In the appointment process, the relevant department or Interior Ministry had no role, the Spokesman clarified.

The Spokesman said the Minister has directed National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to verify the related documents of the person and also confirm his Pakistani citizenship.