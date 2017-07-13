Nisar reacts to incorrect reporting by news channel

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan Thursday strongly reacted to incorrect reporting by a

private news channel about his remarks on the Federal Cabinet meeting.

The reporting about remarks of minister during the meeting

was not accurate, and on part of a news channel it was inappropriate

and against the journalistic norms to link remarks with the minister

which he had not expressed, a spokesman of the interior ministry said.

The media channel should follow truth and report based

on reality, the spokesman said and added minister for interior’s

remarks during the Cabinet meeting were on record but it was quite

different that had been reported.

The minister did not say any such word that Channel was

reporting, the spokesperson added.