ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar
Ali Khan Wednesday held a meeting with Governor Punjab Rafiq
Rajwana and discussed matters of security and ongoing
development projects in Punjab province.
They agreed that due to mutual efforts of federal and
provincial governments the law and order had considerably
improved in the province and confidence of the people on government
institutions had been restored to a large extent.
The interior minister said peace and prosperity was the agenda
of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and they would not allow this journey
of progress to fall victim to disorder and chaos.
Nisar, Rajwana discuss security, development projects
ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar