Nisar, Rajwana discuss security, development projects

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan Wednesday held a meeting with Governor Punjab Rafiq

Rajwana and discussed matters of security and ongoing

development projects in Punjab province.

They agreed that due to mutual efforts of federal and

provincial governments the law and order had considerably

improved in the province and confidence of the people on government

institutions had been restored to a large extent.

The interior minister said peace and prosperity was the agenda

of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and they would not allow this journey

of progress to fall victim to disorder and chaos.