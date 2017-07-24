Nisar postpones media interaction in view of Lahore blast

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics
Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday again postponed his media interaction, saying it was inappropriate to talk on political matters
after the tragic Lahore blast, which claimed at least 14 precious
lives.
“In view of the unfortunate incident of Lahore blast, I am not
cancelling but postponing the press conference,” he told media persons
here at the Punjab House.
The minister said he had planned to talk about extremely important
issues but after the incident (Lahore blast) “I don’t consider it
appropriate to talk about politics.”
Chaudhry Nisar said he was also not feeling well and it was
quite difficult for him to sit due to backache. The doctors had
advised him to rest and, therefore, he would talk about politics
in a day or two, he added.
He said the blast was an extremely sad incident as its death
toll might rise and used the strongest words to condemn it.
“The latest reports indicate that 14 persons have lost their
lives and many injured in the incident,” he said. Majority of the
killed were police officers.
Nisar requested everyone not to speculate on what he was about
to say and not to make different perceptions.
Regarding an unpleasant incident with journalists at the
Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, he said a high-level
committee consisting of senior officers from the ministries
of Interior, Information, and Capital Administration and
Development Division (CADD), besides the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, had been directed to investigate the matter and submit a report within 24 hours.
