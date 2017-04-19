Nisar orders suspension of FIA staff involved in clash with female passengers

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday ordered immediate suspension of relevant personnel in light of evidences received on issue of conflict

between officials of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and female

passengers at Islamabad Airport the other day.

In a statement issued here, the Minister reprimanded and questioned the FIA authorities for delay in taking action against those responsible of the incident.

As per order of Chaudhry Nisar, an inquiry into the matter has been initiated. The Minister directed the Inquiry Committee to complete the report and submit within three days.