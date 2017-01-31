Nisar orders FIA to probe irregularities in construction of NADRA Peshawar building

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali

Khan has taken notice of irregularities committed in the construction of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office building in Peshawar and directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the matter.

Unnecessary delay was made in the completion of the building,

which subsequently incurred millions of rupees’ loss to the national exchequer, an Interior Ministry press release issued here Tuesday

said.

It may be mentioned here that the contract for the construction of

NADRA building was given for Rs 778 million in 2012, which was scheduled

to be completed in February 2013. But despite passage of four years, only

50 per cent work has been completed. The services of consultant were

hired in a non-transparent manner, who was paid almost double of the

set amount and he is now demanding more amount to complete the work.

The FIA has also been directed to investigate as what were the

reasons that the constructors were given unnecessary favours by the

NADRA authorities during different periods and why no action had been

taken against the responsible.

Had the construction work of the building completed in time, millions

of rupees paid for the rented building would have been saved, the press release added.