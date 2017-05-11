Nisar, IG FC discuss security issues

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics
Control, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan held a meeting with Inspector
General Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (South) Major General
Khalid Javed here Thursday and discussed issues related to peace and
security.
The Interior Minister congratulated IG Frontier Corps KP
(South) on his appointment and assumption of the post.
The Interior Minister said the jawans and officers of Frontier
Corps gave innumerable sacrifices for keeping peace in Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa province, for ensuring internal security and securing
the western border.
“The whole nation looks at these sacrifices with respect”, he
remarked.
He said due to the sacrifices of Pakistan army and Frontier
Corps, peace was established particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and
Balochistan and generally across the country.
The Interior Minister said there was need to give special
attention to training and capacity building of jawans of Frontier
Corps according to the latest trends, regional situation and in the
context of CPEC.
The minister said the government has spent Rs 80 billion on
establishing new wings of civil armed forces.
Every effort will be made to increase capacity of Frontier
Corps and meet their operational needs, he added.
