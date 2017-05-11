Nisar, IG FC discuss security issues

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics

Control, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan held a meeting with Inspector

General Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (South) Major General

Khalid Javed here Thursday and discussed issues related to peace and

security.

The Interior Minister congratulated IG Frontier Corps KP

(South) on his appointment and assumption of the post.

The Interior Minister said the jawans and officers of Frontier

Corps gave innumerable sacrifices for keeping peace in Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa province, for ensuring internal security and securing

the western border.

“The whole nation looks at these sacrifices with respect”, he

remarked.

He said due to the sacrifices of Pakistan army and Frontier

Corps, peace was established particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and

Balochistan and generally across the country.

The Interior Minister said there was need to give special

attention to training and capacity building of jawans of Frontier

Corps according to the latest trends, regional situation and in the

context of CPEC.

The minister said the government has spent Rs 80 billion on

establishing new wings of civil armed forces.

Every effort will be made to increase capacity of Frontier

Corps and meet their operational needs, he added.