Nisar, Governor Jhagra discuss security situation in KP province

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan here on Thursday held a meeting with Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and discussed security situation and development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The minister said the federal government was not unaware of

the situation of people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would continue to play its role for improvement in the law and order situation and progress in the province, said a press release.

He said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would be an important milestone in the progress and prosperity of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They also discussed political matters during the meeting.