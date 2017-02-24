Nisar for resolution of visa issues of Afghan citizens

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali

Khan Friday directed concerned officials to immediately resolve visa issues of citizens of Afghanistan in Pakistan.

He took notice of difficulties being faced by Afghan citizens in Pakistan due to closure of Pak Afghan border.

A statement issued here said as per Interior Minister’s direction

Regional Passport Office, Peshawar had been authorized to extend

visas of Afghan citizens.

The basic purpose of this initiative is to resolve their problems and facilitate those who have legally come to Pakistan.