Nisar expresses concern over US statement issued after Indian PM’s visit

ISLAMABAD, June 27 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry

Nisar Ali Khan Tuesday said it was a matter of great concern

that US administration had started speaking the tone of India,

which was not only involved in massive human rights violations

in Occupied Kashmir but also suppressing Kashmiris legitimate

and just movement for the right to self-determination.

India is also busy in its efforts to present Kashmiris’

indigenous movement for their right to self-determination as

‘terrorism,’ and every principled and living nation should

have concern on its atrocious behavior, he said in a statement

issued here.

The Interior Minister said it reflected from the US

government’s statement given after Indian Prime Minister’

visit to White House that there was no importance of blood

of innocent Kashmiris in the eyes of United States.

He said it seemed that international laws about human

rights’ violations, were not meant for Indian Occupied Kashmir,

and these violations and heinous crimes like bloodshed of

innocent Kashmiris could be ignored there.

Chaudhry Nisar said deliberate ignorance about involvement

of a government in worst state terrorism, hurt justice, value and

norms as well as international obligations. It also exposed double

standards of human and democratic rights’ champions, he added.

Keeping in view the prevailing situation, the minister

underlined the need for exhibiting national harmony, courage

and unity, giving a clear message to Kashmiri brethren that

the government and people of Pakistan would not be oblivious

of extending political, diplomatic and moral support to them.

“We will continue to fight the case of Kashmir at every

forum of the world and shake conscience of international

community,” he said.

Chaudhry Nisar said there would be no compromise on the

legitimate right of people of Kashmir and support of Pakistan

would continue till giving Kashmiris their right in lime with

resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council, to

uphold the principle of fair-play and justice.

He said getting freedom of Indian subjugation and right

to self-determination was the destiny of people of Kashmir and

no world power could deprive the Kashmiris of their legitimate

right.