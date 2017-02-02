Nisar, EU ambassador discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali

Khan held a meeting with ambassador of European Union Jean Francois

Cautain and discussed matters of bilateral cooperation and new strategic partnership between EU and Pakistan.

The Interior Minister said effective border management between

Pakistan and Afghanistan was critical need of time and in that connection coordinated steps were being taken and this process would be completed by 2020.

He said more than 50 non governmental organizations were given

formal approval under the new law for international NGOs.

While efforts were being made to complete the process of approval for

the remaining NGOs in the next few months, he added.

The minister said those who were deported due to illegal travel abroad, would only be accepted back when their citizenship would be verified.

The EU ambassador said steps of the government to stop terrorism,

improve situation of peace and security and curb illegal smuggling were

appreciable.