Nisar directs to release nabbed Kisan Ittehad Council workers

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali
Khan Friday directed to release all nabbed workers of `Kisan Ittehad Council’ as a goodwill gesture.
The minister directed this after their successful
negotiations with Minster for National Food Security and Research
Sikandar Hyat Bosan.
Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said the government is ready to resolve
every issue through dialogue.
He said there is no ban on any gathering here in Islamabad but it
requires prior permission and venue selection by the quarters concerned.
