Nisar directs to release nabbed Kisan Ittehad Council workers

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali

Khan Friday directed to release all nabbed workers of `Kisan Ittehad Council’ as a goodwill gesture.

The minister directed this after their successful

negotiations with Minster for National Food Security and Research

Sikandar Hyat Bosan.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said the government is ready to resolve

every issue through dialogue.

He said there is no ban on any gathering here in Islamabad but it

requires prior permission and venue selection by the quarters concerned.