Nisar directs to facilitate Afghans for visa extension

ISLAMABAD, March 13 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Monday directed the director general passport to facilitate Afghan nationals for extension in visa especially at Bannu, Swat, Abbottabad, Mardan and Peshawar passport offices.
Taking notice of rush at Peshawar passport office, he said it would help ease rush and difficulties of Afghan nationals in getting extension in visa timely.
