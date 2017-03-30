Nisar directs to establish robust INGO Facilitation Cell

ISLAMABAD, March 30 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics

Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Thursday directed to establish a

robust International Non-Governmental Organization (INGO)

Facilitation Cell in the ministry with technical support of National

Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Almost 70 INGOs had been granted approval under the new

registration policy framework, a press release said.

Chairing a high level meeting here, the minister termed the

registration a ‘landmark achievement’ and directed the ministry to

expeditiously process the pending applications of the INGOs.

Among others the meeting was attended by secretary interior,

advocate general, chairman NADRA, chief commissioner, senior police,

FIA and interior ministry’s officials.

“We will welcome INGOs to operate freely and independently in

Pakistan, let me also make it very clear that now there would

absolutely be no margin or space for any INGO to misuse its

permission. We would not allow anyone to work against our national

security interests under the facade of INGO,” the minister said.

On the issue of Pakistan Origin Card (POC) for the foreigners

especially those married to Pakistani nationals, Chaudhry Nisar

directed NADRA to start work on provision of new card to the

foreigners who had Pakistani spouses to facilitate their

residence within the country.

He also imposed a ban on NADRA for renting new property and building

for offices saying, “This is an avenue of corruption and misappropriation.”

He also reviewed the policy framework of NADRA to engage the

provincial governments in establishment of NADRA owned permanent

infrastructure for provision of its services to citizens in each

province.

The minister also approved collaboration between NADRA and

Pakistan Post under which post offices would be improved and NADRA

facilities would be provided in the building of them

As a first step under the project, 10 post offices, two each

in the urban and rural areas of the four provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be engaged for provision of NADRA services in the initial phase.

After completion of test and evaluation period, the project

would be further expanded and 1500 postal offices across the country

especially in the far flung and rural areas would be equipped for

provision of NADRA facilities.