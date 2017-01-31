Nisar directs to devise comprehensive traffic plan for twin cities

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali

Khan on Tuesday gave 48 hours to Islamabad and Rawalpindi traffic

police to come up with a comprehensive traffic management plan to

ease traffic congestion on various roads of the twin cities.

The minister was chairing a meeting, which, besides Mayor

Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem, was attended by traffic police officials

of the twin cities, said a press release issued here.

The minister asked the elected representatives and senior

officers of the administration and police of the two cities not to

restrict themselves to their offices and personally visit every

pocket of their areas for monitoring on-ground situation, especially

vis-…-vis traffic and security.

The minister also ordered a complete ban on the use of

mobile phones by traffic wardens during their duty hours.

He said it was unfortunate that the senior officers remained

confined to their offices and hence remained unaware of the on-ground

situation. That added to the miseries of the general public due to

various issues, he said.

The minister ordered to devise a comprehensive traffic plan

within next 48 hours for the twin cities under the supervision of

Assistant Inspector General Operations Islamabad and Regional Police

Officer Rawalpindi.

The plan, he said, should be further scrutinized by the

Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Commissioner Rawalpindi

and implemented within a week.

Taking notice of frequent traffic violations, the minister

ordered that no laxity should be shown by the traffic officials in

ensuring implementation of traffic rules.

He ordered Islamabad and Rawalpindi police to ensure on-spot

fines in case of traffic violations. This, he said, should be

implemented across the board.

Giving a cue about the traffic management strategy for the

twin cities to overcome traffic related issues, the minister said

initially Kashmir Highway, Expressway, Blue Area and

Faizabad-Convention roads in Islamabad, and Murree Road, Peshawar

Road, Airport Road and Rawal Road in Rawalpindi be focused and

measures should be taken for ensuring free flow of the traffic.

The scope of plan should be subsequently broadened to include

various other arteries of the twin cities, he added.

About irregular parking patterns, especially in the commercial

areas, the minister ordered the traffic officials to ensure parking

at designated places.

He also ordered traffic police of the twin cities to

coordinate with NADRA and utilize Safe City Project for monitoring

and regulating of traffic flow at various main roads.

He also directed the Islamabad Capital Territory administration

to establish modern toll plazas at Faizabad and Kashmir Highway to

ensure security at entry and exit points.

He also took notice of the traffic congestion and irregular

parking at Adiyala Road causing huge inconvenience to the public and

ordered the Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi to ensure smooth flow of

traffic on the road.