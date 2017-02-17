ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Friday directed quarters concerned to beef up the security despite closing for faithfuls in the federal capital.
In a statement issued here, he expressed his repulsion over reported closure of a shrine in Islamabad due to security reasons.
Nisar directs to beef up security at Islamabad’s shrines
ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Friday directed quarters concerned to beef up the security despite closing for faithfuls in the federal capital.