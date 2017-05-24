Nisar directs PTA to prepare SOPs to check social media misuse

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan Wednesday directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority

(PTA) to formulate SOPs for putting in place a framework which

ensures that social media is used as a medium to facilitate

positive, constructive and healthy interactions.

Chairing a high level meeting here, he further directed that

initial draft of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) should be

prepared in a week’s time for further consideration.

The meeting was attended by secretary interior, chairman PTA,

advocate general, chairman National Database and Registration

Authority (NADRA), Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad,

senior officials of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the

ministry.

He also directed chairmen NADRA and PTA to review relevant

laws and regulatory frameworks of neighboring democratic countries

and that of the developed nations for devising a system that ensures

freedom of expression while simultaneously checking unbridled misuse

of social media.

The PTA was directed to consult all stakeholders including

service-providers, civil society, mainstream media and others, for

setting guidelines, duly supported by the legal framework, to

regulate use of social media for constructive purposes and nation-

building process.

The minister asked speaker National Assembly to convene a

meeting of representatives of all political parties for evolving

consensus for putting in place a framework to ensure that social

media platforms are used in a positive manner.

He asked Foreign Office to get in touch with

Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) Secretary General for

convening a meeting at OIC level on issue of blasphemous content

on social media as per commitment given to him by the secretary general

during his last visit to Pakistan. Pakistan is willing to play host

of OIC conference.

He said being a democratic government it is our obligation to

ensure and protect right of every citizen for freedom of expression

but “We are equally bound by law and constitution of the country to

protect our citizens and institutions from assault which is carried

out through social media under garb of freedom of expression.”

Chaudhry Nisar observed no conscientious person could be a

silent spectator to threat which is posed to our socio-cultural

values institutions, our younger generations and sometime is

propagated by a section of social media.

He said right to free speech is stitched to

sense of responsibility and ownership. Ghost users through their

fake IDs feel no qualms in misusing their right of expression and

thus infringing rights of others who are deeply affected by their

imprudent actions.

Over issue of registration of International Non-Governmental

Organizations (INGOs) under new policy framework formulated by

interior ministry, he directed the ministry to finalize process of

making decision on pending application within one month.

The minister also directed for setting up a Wing in interior

ministry with help of NADRA for facilitation of registered INGOs.