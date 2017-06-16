Nisar directs for registration of INGOs under new policy

ISLAMABAD, June 16 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali

Khan on Friday directed the interior ministry that the process of

registration of international non-governmental organizations (INGOs)

under the new policy should be completed by next month.

Chairing a high level meeting at the

interior ministry to review the progress made so far in the

registration of INGOs, he said, the registration of INGOs under the

new policy is an important milestone which would bring transparency

into the system.

This is critical for the security of the country, he

said according to a press release issued by the interior ministry.

Chaudhry Nisar said that the purpose of the new

registration system was to bring in transparency into the process

and also to further strengthen the equation between the government

and non-governmental sector.

He directed the Ministry that beside early completion of

registration of INGOs, it should also be ensured that the registered

INGOs are provided every possible facilitation in their

professional pursuits.

The Interior Minister observed that the way INGOs were used in

the past for various purposes and the whole system was neglected, it

adversely affected not only the INGOs themselves, but also eroded

confidence between the government and INGOs leading to creation of

many misunderstandings.

He said that the transparency of the new system would make up

for the past mistakes and revive confidence between the

government and the INGOs, thus paving the way for greater cooperation

in socio-economic sector.

The Minister directed that INGOs Wing in the Ministry be

further strengthened and all correspondence and communications

between the Ministry and INGOs be computerized so as to reduce

time for action and eliminate red-tapism.

So far 66 INGOs have been granted formal approval by the

Interior Ministry.

The Minister directed that the process of decision making

should be completed at the earliest possible, keeping in view the

past projects, performance and impact of the INGOs.

Four INGOs were approved today while it was decided not to

allow 10 INGOs to work in Pakistan. The decision on 36 would be

completed during next month.

It was also decided during the meeting that a grace period of

three months would be given to those INGOs, who would be stopped from

working in Pakistan to complete their ongoing projects.

The meeting was attended among others by Secretary Interior,

Advocate General, Chairman and Deputy Chairman NADRA and senior

officials of Interior Ministry and NADRA.