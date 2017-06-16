Nisar directs for registration of INGOs under new policy

ISLAMABAD, June 16 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali
Khan on Friday directed the interior ministry that the process of
registration of international non-governmental organizations (INGOs)
under the new policy should be completed by next month.
Chairing a high level meeting at the
interior ministry to review the progress made so far in the
registration of INGOs, he said, the registration of INGOs under the
new policy is an important milestone which would bring transparency
into the system.
This is critical for the security of the country, he
said according to a press release issued by the interior ministry.
Chaudhry Nisar said that the purpose of the new
registration system was to bring in transparency into the process
and also to further strengthen the equation between the government
and non-governmental sector.
He directed the Ministry that beside early completion of
registration of INGOs, it should also be ensured that the registered
INGOs are provided every possible facilitation in their
professional pursuits.
The Interior Minister observed that the way INGOs were used in
the past for various purposes and the whole system was neglected, it
adversely affected not only the INGOs themselves, but also eroded
confidence between the government and INGOs leading to creation of
many misunderstandings.
He said that the transparency of the new system would make up
for the past mistakes and revive confidence between the
government and the INGOs, thus paving the way for greater cooperation
in socio-economic sector.
The Minister directed that INGOs Wing in the Ministry be
further strengthened and all correspondence and communications
between the Ministry and INGOs be computerized so as to reduce
time for action and eliminate red-tapism.
So far 66 INGOs have been granted formal approval by the
Interior Ministry.
The Minister directed that the process of decision making
should be completed at the earliest possible, keeping in view the
past projects, performance and impact of the INGOs.
Four INGOs were approved today while it was decided not to
allow 10 INGOs to work in Pakistan. The decision on 36 would be
completed during next month.
It was also decided during the meeting that a grace period of
three months would be given to those INGOs, who would be stopped from
working in Pakistan to complete their ongoing projects.
The meeting was attended among others by Secretary Interior,
Advocate General, Chairman and Deputy Chairman NADRA and senior
officials of Interior Ministry and NADRA.
