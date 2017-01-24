Nisar, DG Rangers discuss security situation

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Newly appointed Director General Rangers Punjab, Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan held a meeting with Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan here on Tuesday and discussed matters related to security.

The minister congratulated Major General Azhar Naveed for appointment as DG Rangers Punjab.

He appreciated Punjab Rangers for safeguarding and managing the eastern borders and for establishment of peace and security in the province in coordination with army and police.

The minister said special attention should be paid on increasing capacity of Rangers according to needs of the present age and internal security.

Rangers should be given training on modern lines so that they could meet the present and future challenges effectively, he added.

He said Rangers would be provided all possible support in performance of their duties.