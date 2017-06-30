Nisar condoles death of Mushahid Hussain’s father

ISLAMABAD, June 30 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan on Friday visited Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed and

expressed condolence over demise of his (Mushahid) father Colonel

(Retd) Amjad Hussain.

During the visit, Chaudhry Nisar expressed grief and sorrow

over the demise and prayed for the departed soul.

Late Colonel (Retd) Amjad Hussain was one of the

distinguished personalities whose had deep connection with Pakistan

movement, the minister said.