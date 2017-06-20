Nisar, Commandant FC discuss professional matters

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry

Nisar Ali Khan held a meeting with Commandant Frontier

Constabulary Captain (R) Liaquat Ali Khan here on Tuesday

and exchanged views on the professional matters of

Frontier Constabulary.

The minister said the sacrifices of civil armed forces

for ensuring internal and external security of the country were

not hidden from anybody.

He said the whole nation respected the invaluable services

of officers and jawans of Frontier Constabulary for tackling

the challenges of law and order in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The minister said in the last three years, there was

a visible difference in the performance of Frontier Constabulary

and its credit went to the commandant FC.

He said Frontier Constabulary made a saving of Rs one billion

in the last year, which was reflective of the positive policies

of leadership of the force.

Nisar said it was imperative that special attention should be

paid to the education and training of the jawans and for

enhancing their technical capacities besides their traditional

training so that they could meet the new standards of security.