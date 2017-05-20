Nisar calls on KP governor, discusses blocked CNICs issue

PESHAWAR, May 20 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali
Khan Saturday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra
here at the Governor’s House and discussed matters pertaining to law
and order, and restoration of blocked computerized national identity
cards (CNICs).
Advisor to the Prime Minister Amir Muqam, who is also president
of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Parliamentary Leader of
FATA in the National Assembly Haji Shahji Gul Afridi, Parliamentary
Leader of PML-N in the KP Assembly Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, former
KP chief minister Pir Sabir Shah and others were also present in
the meeting.
The federal minister apprised the governor that now CNICs would
not be blocked rather their holders would be issued notices. Some
35,085 CNICs had been kept blocked whereas 1,74,184 had been
verified.
He said some 179,000 blocked CNICs would be restored for 60
days and their holders would to give a proof that either they were
issued national identity cards before 1978, or proof of property
ownership of that time or any other documentary proof of identity
or record of family members, who remained government servants before
1990.
The minister said after Ramazan ul Mubarak more federal ministers
would visit the province from time to time to help the people.
Governor Jhagra highlighted the pace of work on the ongoing
developmental projects and law and order situation in the Federally
Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).
He aslo raised the issue of blocked CNICs and welcomed the
strategy of interior minister for issuing fresh cards.
