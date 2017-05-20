Nisar calls on KP governor, discusses blocked CNICs issue

PESHAWAR, May 20 (APP): Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali

Khan Saturday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra

here at the Governor’s House and discussed matters pertaining to law

and order, and restoration of blocked computerized national identity

cards (CNICs).

Advisor to the Prime Minister Amir Muqam, who is also president

of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Parliamentary Leader of

FATA in the National Assembly Haji Shahji Gul Afridi, Parliamentary

Leader of PML-N in the KP Assembly Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, former

KP chief minister Pir Sabir Shah and others were also present in

the meeting.

The federal minister apprised the governor that now CNICs would

not be blocked rather their holders would be issued notices. Some

35,085 CNICs had been kept blocked whereas 1,74,184 had been

verified.

He said some 179,000 blocked CNICs would be restored for 60

days and their holders would to give a proof that either they were

issued national identity cards before 1978, or proof of property

ownership of that time or any other documentary proof of identity

or record of family members, who remained government servants before

1990.

The minister said after Ramazan ul Mubarak more federal ministers

would visit the province from time to time to help the people.

Governor Jhagra highlighted the pace of work on the ongoing

developmental projects and law and order situation in the Federally

Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

He aslo raised the issue of blocked CNICs and welcomed the

strategy of interior minister for issuing fresh cards.