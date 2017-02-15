Nisar awards FIA officers for outstanding performance

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan Wednesday awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates to two officers of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for their outstanding performance.

Assistant Director FIA, Aman Ullah Khan and Sub Inspector,

Mohsin Waheed received cash rewards Rs 100,000 each along with

commendation certificates.

Aman Ullah Khan played a leading role in recovery of Rs 1.47

billion from various oil marketing companies.

The amount had been recovered and deposited in national

exchequer in on going recovery campaign of the FIA launched on

directives of the interior minister.

Similarly, Sub Inspector Mohsin Waheed showed outstanding

performance during year 2016.

Chaudhry Nisar appreciated the officers and said awards should be served to motivate them to further improve their performance and inspire their colleagues to win such recognition by dint of their hard work and commitment.