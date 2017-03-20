Nisar approves putting alleged PSL spot-fixers on ECL

ISLAMABAD, March 20 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar
Ali Khan on Monday accorded approval to put the names of cricketers,
who were allegedly involved in Pakistan Super League spot-fixing
scandal, on the Exit Control List (ECL).
Chairing a meeting here, he directed Federal Investigation
Agency (FIA) that action should also be taken against the bookies
indulged in this heinous business.
The cricketers, who have been put on the ECL, included
Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Nasir Jamshed, Shah Zeb Hassan Khan
and Muhammad Irfan.
The meeting was attended by the Secretary Interior, Advocate
General and senior officers of the ministry, FIA, National Database and
Registration Authority, and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority
(PTA).
The FIA officials informed the minister that in the spot-fixing
case, Khalid Latif and Muhammad Irfan had recorded their statements while
other cricketers involved in this case would record their statements on
Tuesday.
The minister directed the FIA to conduct comprehensive and
impartial probe into the spot-fixing issue in order to bring those
involved in defaming the country, to justice.
He said the policy of zero tolerance should be adopted in
investigating the issue and no leniency be shown with any person
involved.
Chaudhry Nisar directed the PTA to adopt preventive measures
and block all such gambling websites which were promoting the
spot-fixing in cricket so that this illegal business could be
controlled.
The FIA officials informed the minister of progress so far
made in the NADRA building case.
Chaudhry Nisar said priority should be given to construct own
buildings for NADRA offices rather than getting the same on rent.
He directed NADRA to identify government land for their own
buildings and a phased wise plan be prepared for their construction.
The meeting also reviewed security arrangements in connection
with the British Home Secretary’s visit to Pakistan while bilateral
agreements pertaining to further promotion of cooperation in
immigration, counter terrorism and human trafficking also came under
discussion.
