Nisar approves putting alleged PSL spot-fixers on ECL

ISLAMABAD, March 20 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan on Monday accorded approval to put the names of cricketers,

who were allegedly involved in Pakistan Super League spot-fixing

scandal, on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Chairing a meeting here, he directed Federal Investigation

Agency (FIA) that action should also be taken against the bookies

indulged in this heinous business.

The cricketers, who have been put on the ECL, included

Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Nasir Jamshed, Shah Zeb Hassan Khan

and Muhammad Irfan.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Interior, Advocate

General and senior officers of the ministry, FIA, National Database and

Registration Authority, and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority

(PTA).

The FIA officials informed the minister that in the spot-fixing

case, Khalid Latif and Muhammad Irfan had recorded their statements while

other cricketers involved in this case would record their statements on

Tuesday.

The minister directed the FIA to conduct comprehensive and

impartial probe into the spot-fixing issue in order to bring those

involved in defaming the country, to justice.

He said the policy of zero tolerance should be adopted in

investigating the issue and no leniency be shown with any person

involved.

Chaudhry Nisar directed the PTA to adopt preventive measures

and block all such gambling websites which were promoting the

spot-fixing in cricket so that this illegal business could be

controlled.

The FIA officials informed the minister of progress so far

made in the NADRA building case.

Chaudhry Nisar said priority should be given to construct own

buildings for NADRA offices rather than getting the same on rent.

He directed NADRA to identify government land for their own

buildings and a phased wise plan be prepared for their construction.

The meeting also reviewed security arrangements in connection

with the British Home Secretary’s visit to Pakistan while bilateral

agreements pertaining to further promotion of cooperation in

immigration, counter terrorism and human trafficking also came under

discussion.