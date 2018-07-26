Nisar Ahmed Cheema of PML-N wins NA-79 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nisar Ahmed Cheema has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-79 Gujranwala-I by securing 142,546.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Muhammad Ahmed Chathha stood second by securing 115,709 votes and Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan candidate Muhammad Fayyaz grabbed third position by getting 12,972 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 54.60%.