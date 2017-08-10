NIP to develop Special Economic Zone in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):The Board of Investment (BOI) on

Thursday said National Industrial Parks (NIP) a development and

a management company would develop the planned Special Economic Zone

(SEZ) in Islamabad.

“We require around 50 acre land to develop Special Economic

Zones (SEZ) in the federal capital for providing equal

opportunity and facilities to foreign and local investors, a

Spokesman of Board of Investment (BOI) Shah Jahan told APP here.

He suggested Pakistani investors should go for joint venture

with foreign investors to learn the international best practices

of managerial skills and technology.

He said that Special Economic Zones would lead to create employment

opportunities and development in the area.

The government has identified 46 economic zones through out the

country in different regions including seven approved zones, he said.

He said, “We are committed to facilitate the foreign investors

in Special Economic Zones (SEZs).”

SEZs investors would get the facility for plant and machinery

import without customs duty in all four provinces of the country.

Three each SEZs would be established in Punjab, Sindh and

one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

He said that nine more Prioritized Special Economic Zones

(PSEZs) would also be established in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Balochistan, Northern Areas and Federally

Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

BOI spokesman said that nine prioritized industrial zone have

been proposed for high tech industry meant to enhance the export

and employment opportunities to the people in the country.

He said the SEZ Cell had been furnished on the contemporary

corporate style and would be equipped with state-of-art facilities.

Priority of BOI was to revive the confidence of foreign

businessmen to ultimately boost foreign investment in the

country, he added.