Ningxia Hui Region donates anti-epidemic material to Punjab province

BEIJING, Apr 26 (APP):China’s Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region has donated anti-epidemic material to Punjab province to battle Covid-19 pandemic.

The anti-epidemic material includes 1,000 N95 medical protective masks, 20,000 disposable medical masks, and 500 pieces of medical disposable protective suits worth more than 120,000 Yuan, according to local media here on Sunday.

This material will be transported from Yinchuan, capital city of Ningxia Hui Region to Punjab, one of most affected area in Pakistan, through Pakistan Embassy in Beijing to help prevent and control the epidemic.

“We believe that through this joint fight against the epidemic, the friendship between the people of two provinces will be further deepened, and friendly relationship will definitely reach a higher level,” Zhan Tao, Head of International Donation Working Group, said while commenting over donation.

It is worth mentioning that Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and Punjab province formally established international friendship relationship in September 2006.

The two provinces have significant complementary advantages in the fields of tourism, education, and agriculture and have carried out a series of pragmatic exchanges and cooperation.