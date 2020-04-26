Nine terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP):At least nine terrorists were killed and one was apprehended in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khaisura and Dossali areas of North Waziristan district late Saturday night.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), weapons and ammunition were also recovered in the operation.

Two brave soldiers Lance Naik Abdul Waheed and Sepoy Sakum Dad embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) and five got injured in the exchange of fire with the terrorists during sanitization of the area.

Martyred Lance Naik Abdul Waheed, aged 29, was a resident of village Raj Kandi, Tehsil and District Muzaffarabad. He left behind three sons and a daughter.

The 33-year old Sepoy Sakum Dad, a resident of Bandi Awan Tajawal, Changla Gali, Abbottabad, left behind a son and a daughter.