Nine reports of standing committees presented in Senate

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):As many as nine reports of various standing committees on Wednesday laid in the upper house of the parliament.

Chairman, standing committee on Delegated Legislation Senator Taj Haider presented fourth,fifth and sixth quarterly reports of the Committee from January to September 2017. Chairman Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Senator Shahi Syed presented the report of the Committee on the budgetory allocation and its utilisation by the Ministry of IT and attached departments.Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq presented the report of the Committee on The Public Interest Disclosure Bill, 2017 on behalf of Chairman Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice.Ayesha Raza also presented the report of the Committee on the Bill to further amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan ( The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2017 introduced by Senator Sehar Kamran.

Chairman Standing Committee on Interior Abdul Rehman Malik presented the report on a Bill to further amend the Islmabad Capital Territory Shops, Business and Industrial Establishments (Security) Ordinance 2000. He also presented a report on the Bill to further amend the Pakistan Penl Code 1860 and the code of Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2017 introduced by Senator Karim Ahmed Khawaja. Senator Rehman Malik also presented his standing committee’s report on the Bill to prohibit the employment of Children and to regulate the conditions of work of adolescents (The Islamabad Restriction on Employment of Children Bill, 2017.