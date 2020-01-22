Nine Pakistani companies participate in 22nd Intersec Dubai

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):As many as 9 Pakistani companies participated in the 22nd edition of Interse Dubai held from January 19 to January 21.

The event featured idea sharing, innovative product displays, networking and gaining insight from industry experts, said a press statement received here adding that the latest innovations in the field of security, safety and fire protection recorded participation of over 1,100 leading exhibitors from 56 countries.

Around 28,000 international trade visitors explain why Intersec was of unique value to all the target groups in the security and safety industry.

Pakistan participated in the event with other international pavilions including Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, UK and USA.

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) had organized a national pavilion with 05 companies to participate in Intersec 2020 including Farooq Garments, Kumail Enterprises, Master Textile, Rasheed Ahmed & Sons and Suntex Gloves Industries Garmor Corporation, MR & Sons, Solehre Brothers Industries and Sarena Textile Industries have participated directly at Intersec 2020.

Meanwhile, the participants express satisfaction over the arrangement and opportunities provided by the moot. Ms Noor from Garmor Corporation said that the fair went really well as they received very good feedback from the customers and merchants while Shehzad Anwar, Senior Manager Marketing from Master Textile Mills said that participation in the fair was very good experience.

Mustufa Zaman, Director of Sarena Textile Industries and M Yasir Rasheed, Director from Rasheed Ahmed and Sons were of the view that the exhibition provided opportunity to meet and attract buyers.