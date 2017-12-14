Nine Pak wrestlers featuring in CW Sr Wrestling C’ships

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Nine Pakistani wrestlers will be featuring in the Commonwealth Senior Wrestling Championships to take place in South Africa from December 15 to 17.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF), Secretary General, Muhammad Arshad Sattar, said the wrestlers have departed for South Africa to participate in the championship.

“The nine wrestlers include Muhammad Bilal (57kg), Abdul Wahab (61kg), Mudassir Hussain (65kg), Ghulam Gous (70kg), Abdul Rehman (74kg), Umair Ahmed (86kg), Muhammad Inam (92kg), Tayyab Raza (97kg) and Ahmed Shahzad Butt (125kg),” he said.

He said three officials are also accompanying the team comprising Muhammad Raiz (coach), Khalid Butt (referee) and Faiz-ul-Haq (manager).

“Besides Pakistan, wrestlers from 10 to 12 countries would participate in the mega event,” he said and added Pakistan wrestlers will play competitions on December 15 and 17.