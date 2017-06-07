Nihal withdraws resignation; Chairman pronounces notice as infructuous

ISLAMABAD June 07 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Wednesday disposed of the matter of Nihal Hashmi’s resignation as the Senator had withdrawn his earlier application to quit the Senate seat and the notice of the Chairman office had become infructuous.

Reading out ruling on the issue of Nihal Hashmi’s resignation, the Chairman said, during the pendency of the process for Senator Nehal Hashmi’s appearance in person to validate the resignation application, on the instant date, he moved another application and stated therein that the resignation tendered was “under quite unusual circumstances”.

The Chairman said, “before verification, the said Senator has admitted to the non-voluntariness of the resign by submitting a written application to this effect”.

Being custodian of the House and conscious of the fact, he said, he was bound by his Oath of office, under Article 61, Constitution, 1973, “to perform functions honestly, to the best of ability, faithfully, in accordance with the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the law and as Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan in accordance with the Rules of the Senate.

Therefore, the Chairman said, “I hereby pronounce that the notice issued for personal appearance of Senator Nehal Hashmi at 1000 hours on June 07, 2017, in the Chamber of the Chairman Senate has become infructuous. That the resign stands withdrawn.”

The Chairman also mentioned to series of events with regards resignations tendered by Senator Nihal Hashmi on May 31, 2017 in the afternoon stating that he was tendering resignation from his seat in the Senate, ‘due to certain circumstances, and could not continue discharging responsibilities as member of the Senate.

He also mentioned to matter of personal appearance of the Senator who had earlier sought some time and the Chairman had set the date for his appearance on June 07.

The Chairman said that on June 05, 2017 at 0945 hours a letter from the Senator was received in my office, wherein, he stated a variety of reasons including ‘extenuating circumstances and requested that his personal appearance before the Chairman Senate in connection with his resignation be postponed.

The contents of the request for postponement made by Senator Nehal Hashmi raised apprehensions as to voluntariness of the resign and he was asked to appear in my Chambers at 1000 hours Wednesday (June 07, 2017, the Chairman stated.

The Chairman said, on Tuesday, June 06, 2017, while he was holding an internal meeting with the Secretariat, Senator Nehal Hashmi appeared in person in his Chambers and handed over an application for withdrawal of his resign tendered on May 31, 2017.

He said as per the contents of the application, “the resign was furnished under quite unusual circumstances and now it necessitates its immediate withdrawal as it was completely in under stressful atmosphere.” That upon receipt of the application of withdrawal of resign, I asked the said Senator verbally also if he was withdrawing his resign to which he categorically stated “yes I am withdrawing”.

The Chairman said, it is pertinent to point out that the appearance in person and the submission of the application for withdrawal of the resignation, took place while the process for verification of the voluntariness, genuineness and intention to relinquish his seat was still on.

